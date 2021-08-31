Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Short Interest Update

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the July 29th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 786,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ETON opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $127.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sean Brynjelsen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $2,014,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $523,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $831,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,342,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETON shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.