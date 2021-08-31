Eureka Group Holdings Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:EGH)

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (ASX:EGH) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0059 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.46.

About Eureka Group

Eureka Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages senior independent living communities in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Rental Villages and Property Management. It also provides specialist property management and caretaking services; and catering services.

