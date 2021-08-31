Eureka Group Holdings Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:EGH)

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (ASX:EGH) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0059 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.46.
About Eureka Group
