European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

EWCZ has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

EWCZ opened at $24.16 on Monday. European Wax Center has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

