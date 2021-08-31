EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the July 29th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 231,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVER. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ EVER traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,813. The firm has a market cap of $555.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.35. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elyse Neumeier sold 1,691 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $32,399.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,467.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $64,240.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 112,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,778.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,393. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter worth about $342,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 8.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 575,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,879,000 after acquiring an additional 44,084 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 13.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 575,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,890,000 after acquiring an additional 66,639 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 14.9% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 496,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,022,000 after acquiring an additional 64,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

