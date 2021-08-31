Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Exela Technologies stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $331.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.80. Exela Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $7.82.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth about $7,170,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,964,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,962,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,902,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 47.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 223,474 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

