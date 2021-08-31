eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Position Increased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 248.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418,397 shares during the quarter. eXp World comprises about 5.7% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $77,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPI. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 173.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of eXp World by 451.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of EXPI stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.37. The stock had a trading volume of 550,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,557. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.65 and a beta of 2.83. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In other news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $1,517,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,286 shares in the company, valued at $85,527,610.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,328,255 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

