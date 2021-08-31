Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXPGY. BNP Paribas cut shares of Experian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Experian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Experian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of EXPGY stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Experian has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $45.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average is $38.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.80%.

Experian

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

