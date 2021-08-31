EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Separately, TheStreet raised EZCORP from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. EZCORP has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $385.11 million, a PE ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 509.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 57,148 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in EZCORP during the second quarter worth $181,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

