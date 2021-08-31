Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,609 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.4% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,717,995 shares of company stock valued at $951,080,888. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.00. 343,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,690,504. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $381.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.04 and a 200-day moving average of $320.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

