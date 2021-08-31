Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 0.7% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $379.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $381.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $2,911,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,717,995 shares of company stock worth $951,080,888 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

