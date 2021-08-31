Fagan Associates Inc. Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after acquiring an additional 186,379 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $380.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $363.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $380.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

