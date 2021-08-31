F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Hits New 52-Week High at $899.00

Shares of F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 899 ($11.75) and last traded at GBX 897 ($11.72), with a volume of 43027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 893 ($11.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 867.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 836.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.06%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Hewitt acquired 57 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 868 ($11.34) per share, with a total value of £494.76 ($646.41). Also, insider Francesca Ecsery acquired 580 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 857 ($11.20) per share, with a total value of £4,970.60 ($6,494.12).

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:FCIT)

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

