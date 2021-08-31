FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $194.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.