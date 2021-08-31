FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Unilever by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Unilever by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $55.80 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

