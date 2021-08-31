FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,048,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.34. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

