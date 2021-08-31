FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,817 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,391.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 549.4% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR opened at $174.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $106.13 and a 1 year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.