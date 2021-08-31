FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 0.7% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $266.21. The stock had a trading volume of 75,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,724. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.57 and a 200 day moving average of $285.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $217.40 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Argus boosted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

