FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Trading Up 4.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $11.98. 7,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,372,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Specifically, insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.96.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The company had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in FibroGen by 27.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,771,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,738 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,106,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,735,000 after buying an additional 1,477,214 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at about $22,833,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FibroGen by 30.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,942,000 after purchasing an additional 544,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FibroGen during the second quarter valued at about $12,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

