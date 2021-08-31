Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FREL. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 52,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of FREL stock opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $32.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.55.

