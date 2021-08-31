Fiduciary Group LLC Acquires 151 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $104.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $78.97 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.78 and a 200 day moving average of $99.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

