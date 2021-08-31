Fiduciary Group LLC Buys New Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American International Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104,826 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,737,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 309.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 17,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIG. Wolfe Research started coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

