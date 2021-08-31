Fiduciary Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000.

MBB stock opened at $108.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.57. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

