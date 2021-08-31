Fiduciary Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE:GD opened at $199.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $201.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.24.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.