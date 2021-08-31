Fiduciary Group LLC Reduces Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in General Mills by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,363,000 after purchasing an additional 594,404 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of General Mills by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in General Mills by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in General Mills by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.