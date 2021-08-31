Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 113 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 17.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $686.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.88, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $667.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $578.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,360 shares of company stock valued at $16,913,521 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

