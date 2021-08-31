Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $29,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,250,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,375,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $2,187,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

NYSE:ICE opened at $119.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.64. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

