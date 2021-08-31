Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 3,726 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 767,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.13% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $301,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

VOO stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $415.76. 2,766,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,957. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $416.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $401.87.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

