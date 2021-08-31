Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 540,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,306 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $34,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $297,000. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 768,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,747,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 109,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 31,195 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.62.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

