Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 517,443 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.9% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $207,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $418.30. 1,280,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,254. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $412.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

