Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.12% of Cintas worth $46,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in Cintas by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in Cintas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 0.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.44.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $393.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.58. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $307.65 and a 52 week high of $396.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

