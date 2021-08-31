Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,220 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,734,000 after purchasing an additional 907,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,307,000 after buying an additional 193,460 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,972,000 after acquiring an additional 36,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,376,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,256,000 after acquiring an additional 481,385 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Citigroup began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

