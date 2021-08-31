Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 13,468 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 510,471 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,468 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $72,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,224,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,010,961. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.94. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $164.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

