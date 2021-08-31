Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 23,524 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,524 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $52,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 7.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 179,252 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $53,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 208,093 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $62,080,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $265.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.57 and its 200 day moving average is $285.05. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $217.40 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

