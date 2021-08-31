Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 14,104 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 553,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,104 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $28,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV opened at $52.06 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.