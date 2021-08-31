Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 7,565 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 391,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $38,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 53,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PM stock opened at $103.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $103.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

