FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their buy rating on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FIGS. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. FIG Partners initiated coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FIGS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.45.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $41.85 on Monday. FIGS has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that FIGS will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth about $493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,793,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

