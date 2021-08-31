Financial Review: Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) versus Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) and Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chico’s FAS and Bath & Body Works’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chico’s FAS $1.32 billion 0.54 -$360.14 million ($1.38) -4.23 Bath & Body Works $11.85 billion 1.60 $844.00 million $3.46 19.95

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than Chico’s FAS. Chico’s FAS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bath & Body Works, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.6% of Chico’s FAS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Chico’s FAS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Chico’s FAS has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chico’s FAS and Bath & Body Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chico’s FAS -13.32% -65.16% -10.66% Bath & Body Works 14.62% -190.65% 15.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Chico’s FAS and Bath & Body Works, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chico’s FAS 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bath & Body Works 0 1 8 0 2.89

Chico’s FAS presently has a consensus target price of $5.63, suggesting a potential downside of 3.68%. Bath & Body Works has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.89%. Given Bath & Body Works’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than Chico’s FAS.

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats Chico’s FAS on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc. engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products. The company was founded by Helene B. Gralnick and Marvin L. Gralnick in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

