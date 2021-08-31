Financial Review: Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) versus Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) and Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Chico’s FAS and Bath & Body Works’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Chico’s FAS
|$1.32 billion
|0.54
|-$360.14 million
|($1.38)
|-4.23
|Bath & Body Works
|$11.85 billion
|1.60
|$844.00 million
|$3.46
|19.95
Insider and Institutional Ownership
75.6% of Chico’s FAS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Chico’s FAS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility & Risk
Chico’s FAS has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Chico’s FAS and Bath & Body Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Chico’s FAS
|-13.32%
|-65.16%
|-10.66%
|Bath & Body Works
|14.62%
|-190.65%
|15.80%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Chico’s FAS and Bath & Body Works, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Chico’s FAS
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2.00
|Bath & Body Works
|0
|1
|8
|0
|2.89
Chico’s FAS presently has a consensus target price of $5.63, suggesting a potential downside of 3.68%. Bath & Body Works has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.89%. Given Bath & Body Works’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than Chico’s FAS.
Summary
Bath & Body Works beats Chico’s FAS on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Chico’s FAS
Chico’s FAS, Inc. engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products. The company was founded by Helene B. Gralnick and Marvin L. Gralnick in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.
About Bath & Body Works
L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.
Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.