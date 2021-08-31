FintruX Network (FTX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $1,481.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FintruX Network Profile

FTX is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

