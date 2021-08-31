Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Trading Up 0.6%

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

FRMUF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Firm Capital Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Firm Capital Property Trust from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Firm Capital Property Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48.

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

