First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

FFIN opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average is $48.33. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,347.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.48 per share, with a total value of $71,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 860,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,870,451.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,846 shares of company stock worth $234,404. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

