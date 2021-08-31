First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,841 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.7% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.67. 36,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,761. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

