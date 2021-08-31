First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Makes New $204,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 54.3% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 116,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,449. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.25. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $83.92 and a 12 month high of $136.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

