First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Purchases 3,087 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 36.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $844,717. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.56. The stock had a trading volume of 46,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,468. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.25. The company has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

