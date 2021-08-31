First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 474 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,960 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in HP were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of HP by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,815 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of HP by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,303 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,774,381. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 148.90% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.