First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

FPF opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

