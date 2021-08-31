First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the July 29th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $32.06. The company had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,255. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $35.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,441,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,838,000 after purchasing an additional 249,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,896,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,474,000 after acquiring an additional 36,393 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,422,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,360,000 after acquiring an additional 238,094 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 554,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 414,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 18,820 shares during the last quarter.

