Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $230.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $225.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FIVE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Five Below to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.67.

FIVE stock opened at $214.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 34.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at $1,860,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 12.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 17.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 10.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

