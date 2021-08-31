Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of -0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $11.83.
About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft
Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders
Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.