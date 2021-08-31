Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of -0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $11.83.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

