Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.00 Million

Analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will report $443.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $448.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $431.44 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $331.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $56.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.50 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

