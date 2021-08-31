Forbes J M & Co. LLP Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.3% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $153.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.26. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $153.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

